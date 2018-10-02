Home Entertainment English

Lindsay Lohan's friends alarmed at her mental health

Actress Lindsay Lohan's friends are alarmed about her mental state after accusing a homeless family of trafficking children and then getting punched in the face in Moscow.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Lindsay Lohan (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Lindsay Lohan's friends are alarmed about her mental state after accusing a homeless family of trafficking children and then getting punched in the face in Moscow. They now want her to return to the US.

Sources close to Lohan told tmz.com. that her friends are making a full-court press to get her back with people who will take care of her.

A close friend of the "Parent Trap" actress has strong ties to Cincinnati and wants her there for two reasons --- his circle of friends who will support her, and the fact it's a paparazzi-free zone.

The plan was set in motion in reaction to Lohan's bizarre video where she tailed a family in Moscow and accused them of child trafficking in several languages before getting punched in the face.

There is no evidence the children were being trafficked.

The actress's friends are also worried she might be in Moscow to meet up with her former beau Russian Egor Tarabasov, after her claims to friends he was abusive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lindsay Lohan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru