Madison Iseman to star in new 'Annabelle' movie

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madison Iseman. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Madison Iseman, best known for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", has been roped in for the third "Annabelle" film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play a lead role in the new movie which is latest Conjuring spin-off to be announced.

More details about her character are yet to be revealed.

The currently untitled film will revolve around Judy, daughter to Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators, and her teenage babysitters.

The two characters, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, appeared in the main two Conjuring movies.

It is, however, unclear if Wilson and Farmiga will make an appearance in the new feature.

"I, Tonya" child actor Mckenna Grace has been cast as Judy.

Gary Dauberman, who has penned both previous Annabelle films, will make his directorial debut with the film.

Production begins next month.

New Line has set July 3, 2019, as a release date.

