Nicole Kidman to be honoured at Hollywood Film Awards

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Academy award-winning actor Nicole Kidman will be bestowed with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards (HFA).

Known for her fearlessness and intelligence, the 51-year-old's selection for this award "is a tribute to the versatility of her performances over the years," ranging from Baz Luhrmann's 'Moulin Rouge! to Garth Davis' 'Lion', among others.

"In addition to her chameleonic performances, Kidman is also being recognized for her career-long support of independent filmmakers, particularly women. Through her production company, Blossom Films, she has taken this to a new level," read a statement from the HFA.

"Among the many projects she has produced, last year's 'Big Little Lies' was a phenomenon that entered not only the cultural, but the social zeitgeist," it added.

The American motion picture award ceremony - held annually since 1997 - will take place on November 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.