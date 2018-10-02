Split with wife Alice Kim was a shocker, says Nicolas Cage

By PTI

LONDON: Nicolas Cage says end of his marriage to Alice Kim was a "shocker" for him, but he has no hard feelings towards his estranged wife.

The 54-year-old actor split from his third wife in January 2016 shortly before he started shooting his latest movie "Mandy".

''It was a shocker for me - I definitely didn't see it coming, and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance," Cage told The Guardian newspaper.

Asked if he and Kim are still friends, he added, ''Oh yes, I want to. She was quite young when I married her and I don't really have any ill will towards what happened.

That's all I'll say. And now it's like, wow, I'm 54 and I'm single again - I didn't see that coming! It's pretty grim.''

The "Con Air" star, however, ruled out trying a dating app like Tinder to find love again.

''No, definitely not.

I'm not on social media, but everyone else is so I'm like, well, what do I do?'' Before Kim, Cage was married to Lisa Marie Presley for several months in 2002 and Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.