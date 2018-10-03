Emma Stone to appear in Paul McCartney's next music video

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Emma Stone inadvertently revealed Tuesday that she will appear in a new music video for Beatle legend Paul McCartney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor was addressing a Q&A panel with the Child Mind Institute, where she opened up about her battle with anxiety, a condition she has been struggling with from the age of seven.

When moderator Dr Harold S Koplewicz asked Stone, "What's next?" And before the "La La Land" star had a chance to answer, Koplewicz added, "besides a video with Paul McCartney?" To this Stone responded: "I don't think you're supposed to announce that.

" The actor, who will next be seen in British period drama "The Favourite", also said she is working on the "Zombieland" follow-up.

McCartney's new LP, his 18th solo, 'Egypt Station' released September 7.