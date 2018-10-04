Home Entertainment English

Armie Hammer boards 'Death On The Nile'

Published: 04th October 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Armie Hammer. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Armie Hammer has joined the cast of "Death on the Nile", Twentieth Century Fox's follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express".

The 32-year-old actor joins "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot in the project, reported Variety.

Kenneth Branagh is expected to come back as the director and reprise his role of the mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, though a deal is yet to be signed.

"Murder on the Orient Express" scribe Michael Green is also coming back as the screenwriter.

Based on celebrated author Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the follow-up will chronicle Poirots vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks the Nile as a love triangle goes bad.

Gadot will be portraying socialite Linnet Doyle, recently married to the former fiance of a past friend.

The book has been previously adapted into a 1978 film, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, among others.

"Death on the Nile" will be produced by Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Mark Gordon.

