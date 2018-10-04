Christopher McQuarrie, Henry Cavill have discussed sequel to 'Man of Steel' 

By PTI

LOS NAGELES: Director Christopher McQuarrie has said he has had discussions with actor Henry Cavill about his Superman character during the making of "Mission: Impossible Fallout".

Cavill's fans are eagerly waiting for "Man of Steel 2" and McQuarrie said many of them have asked him whether he would to direct it.

"Many, many people have asked, many, many, many times.

I had an awesome conversation with Henry Cavill about an awesome version of Superman while we were on set," the director told Collider.

"You're sitting around of hours, waiting for stuff to be built so I can put Henry in it, and throw him off a cliff, or freeze him to death.

And we talked about a really awesome version of Superman," he added.

McQuarrie said Cavill wants a film where the character is portrayed heroic and optimistic.

"(That's) the movie Henry wants. There's a really, really beautiful version of that, and I honestly can't speak for the people who are responsible for making those decisions, except to say it's part of a giant corporate mechanism.

"I'm one guy. I can stand up and turn around, turn my back to you instantly, a giant corporation that's in the middle of a merger with another giant corporation is an aircraft carrier in a broom closet being asked to turn around," he said.

The director said he has sympathy for the white collar people who run the movie business and has accepted the fact that they have a much bigger responsibility in the filmmaking process.

"Part of my job, and what's made my being a director so much more easy in this business, was ultimately coming to terms with the fact that the people that I'm sitting across from have much bigger problems than I do.

They just do," he said.

"And I sympathise with those problems, 'cause before I used to just view them as incredibly obtuse, and they don't know what movies are about.

Of course they do. They all love movies" he added.

Last month, a report by The Hollywood Reporter stated that Cavill, as Superman, might be parting ways with Warner Bros.

Cavill later took to Instagram to post a funny video with a caption "Today was exciting #Superman".

The actor's manager Dany Garcia quashed the reports, saying the "cape is still in his closet".

Warner Bros also released a statement and said they share a "great relationship" with Cavill.