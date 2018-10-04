First look of Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff out!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson shared the first look of himself and Jason Statham from the sets of 'Fast and Furious' spinoff and they look badass.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 'Jumanji' star shared the photo of the two characters, one-time enemies who have developed a grudging respect for one another.

He captioned the post as, " FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along. Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, "HOBBS & SHAW" with my ace @jasonstatham. We're having a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and badass for the fans. "

In the film, the actors will reprise their roles as law enforcement Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Directed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch, the flick is written by long-time Furious writer Chris Morgan.

Idris Elba will portray the role of a villain, while 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby, who also appeared in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', will also be starring in the film.

The Universal film will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.