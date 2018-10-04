Home Entertainment English

First look of Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff out!

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 'Jumanji' star shared the photo of the two characters, one-time enemies who have developed a grudging respect for one another.

Published: 04th October 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

The picture shared by Dwayne Johnson. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson shared the first look of himself and Jason Statham from the sets of 'Fast and Furious' spinoff and they look badass.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 'Jumanji' star shared the photo of the two characters, one-time enemies who have developed a grudging respect for one another.

He captioned the post as, " FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along. Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, "HOBBS & SHAW" with my ace @jasonstatham. We're having a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and badass for the fans. "

In the film, the actors will reprise their roles as law enforcement Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Directed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch, the flick is written by long-time Furious writer Chris Morgan.

Idris Elba will portray the role of a villain, while 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby, who also appeared in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', will also be starring in the film.

The Universal film will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham Hollywood Fast and Furious

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices