Kaley Cuoco to lend voice in 'Harley Quinn' animated series

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Kaley Cuoco is all set to become the new Harley Quinn for DC Universe.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star will lend her voice to the title role and executive produce the new Harley Quinn animated series, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, the role of Harley Quinn was played by Margot Robbie in the Warner Bros. feature 'Suicide Squad'.

The project, described as an adult animated action-comedy, will follow Harley as she breaks things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal "queenpin" of Gotham City.

The series will also feature Poison Ivy and a cast of heroes and villains from the DC universe.

The voice cast for the series also includes Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni.

The animated series is due to launch in 2019.