Revealed: The most dangerous celebrity online

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday crowned Ruby Rose the most dangerous celebrity on the internet.

Australian actress Ruby Rose (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Ruby Rose has played some dangerous characters, like an inmate in "Orange Is the New Black" and a scientist battling a prehistoric shark in "The Meg." But the actress herself is now officially dangerous.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday crowned Rose the most dangerous celebrity on the internet. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Reality TV star, Kristin Cavallari finished behind Rose at No. 2, followed by actress Marion Cotillard (No. 3), the original "Wonder Woman" Lynda Carter (No. 4), actress Rose Byrne (No. 5), Debra Messing (No. 6), reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian (No. 7), actress Amber Heard (No. 8), morning TV show host Kelly Ripa (No. 9), and actor Brad William Henke as No 10.

Rose is a model and MTV VJ who may have gotten a burst of online interest when she was named to play Batwoman on an upcoming CW series.

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Ruby Rose, Kristin Cavallari, Marion Cotillard, Lynda Carter, Rose Byrne, bottom row from left, Debra Messing, Kourtney Kardashian, Amber Heard, Kelly Ripa and Brad William Henke who are likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware. (Photo | AP)

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for downloadable content and always apply updated security fixes. The company used its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list and used searches on Google, Bing and Yahoo.

"In our hyper-connected world, it's important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity," writes Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee. "So whether you're looking up what Ruby did on the latest 'Orange is the New Black' episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore the latest awards show, make sure you're searching the internet safely."

Rose deposes last year's most dangerous celeb, Avril Lavigne. That top 10 also included Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Katy Perry and Beyonce.

Musicians on the latest list took a hit. Adele was the highest ranked musician at No. 21 followed by Shakira at No. 27. Diddy, who finished at No. 9 in 2017, fell to No. 76.

