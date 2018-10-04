Home Entertainment English

Sex and the City sequel unimaginable without Kim: Sarah Parker

Cattrall said that she and her 'Sex and the city' co-stars have never been friends and were just colleagues.

WASHINGTON: American actor Sarah Jessica Parker has said she "can't imagine" doing another 'Sex and the City' movie without her on-screen best friend and actor Kim Cattrall.

After a fan on Instagram urged Parker to replace Kim from the movie, the 53-year-old replied, "Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her."

Warner Bros. Pictures had planned to make 'Sex and the City 3' but reportedly canceled it after Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the HBO series and in the two movies, spoke about not wanting to return for a sequel, reported E! News.

Cattrall later in an interview said that "Parker could have been nicer" when asked about why she canceled the plans for a third film. Fans and her co-stars also expressed about her not wanting to film more Sex and the City projects.

Cattrall further said that she and her 'Sex and the city' co-stars have never been friends and were just colleagues.

In 2009, there were rumors of friction between Cattrall and the other cast members. Reports also stated that plans to make the first Sex and the City movie initially stalled due to Cattrall's salary requirements. 

