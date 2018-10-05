Home Entertainment English

Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski arrested in Kavanaugh protests

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actor Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested Thursday in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington DC.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., with actress and comedian Amy Schumer, right, and actress model Emily Ratajkowski, center, speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

Schumer and Ratajkowski had joined hundreds of people, who turned up at the Hart and Dirksen Senate Office Buildings to challenge Kavanaugh's nomination, after three women accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct, reported Variety.

Capitol police said 293 protestors were arrested in the protest at the Hart Senate Office Building atrium, and nine were arrested in a demonstration at the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

All were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding a misdemeanour.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault.

"Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.

Kavanaugh's confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter.

I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men," Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram.

Several photographs were shared on social media in which Schumer and Ratjakowski could be seen in a line being escorted by police officers, along with many other protesters.

