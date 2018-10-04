Ben Affleck breaks silence, says addiction a lifelong struggle

By ANI

NEW DELHI: For the first time, since his admission into the rehabilitation centre, actor Ben Affleck has broken his silence, saying battling addiction is a "lifelong and difficult struggle."

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Gone Girl' star posted a lengthy statement writing, "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

Thanking fans and family for the well wishes he has received while in treatment, Affleck added, "So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."

The 46-year-old concluded that he hopes to set an example to others who are struggling. "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."

The two-time Oscar winner entered rehab for the third time in August and has been under treatment since then. He first went to rehab in 2001, following which, in 2017, he announced that he had overcome alcohol addiction. However, in December last year, he had once again visited rehab.

The 'Argo' actor is permitted to leave the facility during the day and keeps visiting his Los Angeles home.