'Devil Wears Prada' editor Mark Livolsi dies at 56

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American Film Editor Mark Livolsi, known for his work in comedy-drama 'The Devil Wears Prada' has passed away. He was 56.

The cause of his death is yet not known. As per his wife, Livolsi died unexpectedly in his Pasadena apartment on September 23, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Livolsi's first film editing credit was for Cameron Crowe's Vanilla Sky (2001), with Joe Hutshing. He had worked as an associate editor with Hutshing and Saar Klein on Crowe's previous film, Almost Famous (2000), whose editing was recognised by an Academy Award nomination.

A four-time Eddie Award nominee, Livolsi edited the remake of The Jungle Book (2016) and The Lion King (2019) for director Jon Favreau; The Blind Side (2009) and Saving Mr. Banks (2013) for John Lee Hancock; Wedding Crashers (2005), Fred Claus (2007) and The Judge (2014) for David Dobkin; and The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Marley & Me (2008) and The Big Year (2011) for David Frankel.

He also is survived by his daughter, Madeleine.