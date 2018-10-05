Home Entertainment English

Justin Simien to direct Sylvia Robinson biopic

The movie has been in the works since 2014 when Paula Wagner acquired the film rights to the life story of Robinson, the founder of Sugar Hill Records, reported Deadline.

Published: 05th October 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Simien. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Dear White People" creator Justin Simien has been roped in to direct the yet untitled Sylvia Robinson biopic from Warner Bros.

The movie has been in the works since 2014 when Paula Wagner acquired the film rights to the life story of Robinson, the founder of Sugar Hill Records, reported Deadline.

The script, written by Tracy Oliver, Malcolm Spellman, and Carlito Rodriguez, details how Robinson became a music mogul after recording 1979's "Rapper's Delight".

Sylvia Robinson's son Leland Robinson and Tracy Oliver serve as executive producers.

Wagner is producing through her Chestnut Ridge Productions along with Homegrown Pictures' Stephanie Allain and Kraftbox Entertainment's Robert Kraft.

"Justin connected with Sylvia and her era right away.

His unique sense of style and his innate understanding of the origins of hip-hop make him the perfect director for this film.

"Also actors love him. He's a real actor's director. I could see that when Stephanie and I visited the set of Bad Hair.

We are looking forward to recreating the summer of 1979 and bringing Sylvia's story to the world," Wagner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justin Simien Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices