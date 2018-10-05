Meg Ryan to produce NBC comedy series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Meg Ryan is attached to produce and potentially star in a single-camera comedy series currently in development at NBC.

Written by Andrew Gottlieb, "The Obsolescents" takes place in a New Jersey suburb where the facade of peace and civility is disrupted by the shocking death of a longtime township council member.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will also serve as executive producer via Broadway Video along with Ryan.

If Ryan were to star in "The Obsolescents", it would be her first TV series-regular role in decades.

It was also announced last year that 56-year-old actor was attached to star in and executive produce the series "Picture Paris" at Epix.