Home Entertainment English

Nicolas Cage had drinking coach for 'Leaving Las Vegas'

Cage, who won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance, said there were some scenes he shot while "completely hammered" because he wanted to be 'credible'.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nicholas Cage in 'Leaving Las Vegas'. (Photo | Imdb)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage hired a "drinking coach" to observe for his role as an alcoholic writer in "Leaving Las Vegas".

Cage told GQ magazine: "My cousin, Roman Coppola, said, 'You should go, hire Tony Dingman' - who was at that time, very drunk and also a poet - 'Hire him to be your drinking coach.'

"So I had him on the set with me all the time, the poor guy, curled up in a foetal position in my trailer while I played bongos, I was trying to get some rhythm for the character.

"But I would watch him and he'd say the most poetic things, like, 'You do not kick the bar, you lean into the bar because it's not 'Vino Veritas, it's In Vino Veritas', he'd just spout all these things out and I put them in the movie."

Cage, who won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance, said there were some scenes he shot while "completely hammered" because he wanted to be as "credible" as possible, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "It was a four-week shoot - thank God it was a only four-week shoot - because there were a few scenes where I wanted to be hammered. Because I wanted to be out of control and have them photograph that so I could reach that credibility, that authenticity.

"The scene that comes to mind is the casino scene, where I flipped the table and had a blackout because I didn't know I was going to go there, I just wanted something extraordinary happen and they kept it in the movie."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nicolas Cage Leaving Las Vegas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices