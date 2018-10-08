Home Entertainment English

McCartney loves meeting Beatles bandmates in dreams

LOS ANGELES: Legendary singer Paul McCartney has revealed that he still spends time with his Beatles' bandmates, but in his dreams.

In an interview to the Sunday Mirror, the 76-year-old became nostalgic and shared that he often dreams about his former late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison.

McCartney said: "I often have dreams about John or George. I often dream about people who aren't here anymore. They tend to be very good. And it's only when you get to wake up you go, 'Oh yeah, it was a dream'."

Harrison died of cancer in 2001 aged 58 and Lennon was shot dead aged 40 by deranged fan Mark Chapman.

McCartney confessed that he suffers issues with his self-confidence.

He said that Lennon once told him that he fretted over how he was likely to be remembered before he rightly told him he would be held as one of the greats.

Founded in 1960, the English rock band that was formed in Liverpool with Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Ringo Starr -- and became widely regarded as the foremost and most influential music band of their times.

