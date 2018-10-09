Jessica Biel to feature in and produce 'Limetown' series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Biel is set to star in and produce the drama series "Limetown".

The 36-year-old actor will executive produce via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple, Variety reported.

A Facebook Watch project, the show is based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up, "Limetown" follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee.

Facebook has ordered a 10-episode first season. ​Endeavor Content will serve as the studio. Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the "Limetown" podcast, will write and also executive produce.

Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce and showrun, with Adrienne Erickson producing.

The show marks Biel's return to the small screen after critically-acclaimed USA Network drama "The Sinner".