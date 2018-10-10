Home Entertainment English

David Schwimmer joins cast of Steven Soderbergh's Panama Papers movie

The 51-year-old actor joins Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas in the Panama Papers thriller 'The Laundromat'.

Published: 10th October 2018

'Friends' star David Schwimmer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Friends' star David Schwimmer has boarded the cast of Steven Soderbergh's Panama Papers thriller 'The Laundromat'.

The 51-year-old actor joins Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas in the project, reported Deadline.

Actor Will Forte and Riley Keough, who recently starred in Netflix's 'Hold The Dark', are in talks to join the film's cast.

The Panama Papers was a set of leaked documents that shared financial information of offshore entities, revealing fraud, tax evasion and attempts to avoid international sanctions by some of the biggest names from across the world.

Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that it will finance and release the movie, which is based on the book by Jake Bernstein titled 'Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite'.

Scott Z Burns has adapted the film's script and he will also produce the project alongside Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs and Soderbergh.

