Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams to host 2019 Met Gala

Published: 10th October 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams have been announced as the co-chair for the 2019 Met Gala.

The theme for the next year's fashion extravaganza is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', inspired by Susan Sontag's legendary 1964 essay "Notes on Camp", reported The New York Times.

According to Sontag, camp is "a love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

"Camp really means the unique ability of combining high art and pop culture; it is not kitsch.

The Met exhibition will give contemporary significance to Sontag's perspective," Alessandro Michelle, creative director of Gucci, told NYT.

The annual event will be held on May 6 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art while an exhibition going by the same name will be held May 9 through September 8, 2019.

Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue and artistic director of Conde Nast, has co-chaired the gala every year since 1995.

Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace were the co-chairs at last year's gala.

