Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez opts for mental health treatment to cure emotional breakdown

The 26-year-old singer is trying to take control of her ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez (Photo | Selena Gomez Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Selena Gomez recently entered a mental health facility for receiving treatment for an emotional breakdown. She was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks.

The 26-year-old singer is trying to take control of her ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression, reported E! Online.

"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her. She has been actively writing new music and moved to Orange County for a change of place and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed," explained an insider.

Multiple sources told TMZ that the singer was at her Studio City, CA home, in the last week of September, when the first emergency hit. She was dejected and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant. According to TMZ, a family member drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Selena was released a few days later but had to be re-admitted late last week due to her low blood cell count that persisted, and she was in an emotionally disturbed state. She insisted to leave, soon after she was admitted but the doctors said she couldn't. According to TMZ she freaked out and tried ripping the IV's out of her arm.

She is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and is receiving Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT). The therapy is useful in treating various mental disorders. The 'Back To You' singer has received DBT in the past too.

On September 23, Selena announced about taking a break from social media. Before quitting social media, she did an Instagram live talking to her followers about her mental health journey. She also described how depression had consumed her life for five years straight.

Selena sought treatment once in 2014 and again in 2016 for her mental well-being. Last year she had undergone a major surgery for the kidney transplant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Selena Gomez Singer mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp