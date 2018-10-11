Selena Gomez opts for mental health treatment to cure emotional breakdown

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Selena Gomez recently entered a mental health facility for receiving treatment for an emotional breakdown. She was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks.

The 26-year-old singer is trying to take control of her ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression, reported E! Online.

"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her. She has been actively writing new music and moved to Orange County for a change of place and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed," explained an insider.

Multiple sources told TMZ that the singer was at her Studio City, CA home, in the last week of September, when the first emergency hit. She was dejected and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant. According to TMZ, a family member drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Selena was released a few days later but had to be re-admitted late last week due to her low blood cell count that persisted, and she was in an emotionally disturbed state. She insisted to leave, soon after she was admitted but the doctors said she couldn't. According to TMZ she freaked out and tried ripping the IV's out of her arm.

She is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and is receiving Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT). The therapy is useful in treating various mental disorders. The 'Back To You' singer has received DBT in the past too.

On September 23, Selena announced about taking a break from social media. Before quitting social media, she did an Instagram live talking to her followers about her mental health journey. She also described how depression had consumed her life for five years straight.

Selena sought treatment once in 2014 and again in 2016 for her mental well-being. Last year she had undergone a major surgery for the kidney transplant.