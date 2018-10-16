Chris Evans walk backs on his Captain America goodbye post

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Evans has clarified his Captain America goodbye message was not a spoiler.

In an emotional post on Twitter on October 5, Evans had said it was an honour for him to play the iconic Marvel character.

"Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans had posted.

The tweet added fire to the already raging debate about the character's fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many on social media saw his goodbye message as a confirmation that Captain America will die at the end of Avengers 4. During an appearance at Ace Comic Con, Chris Evans clarified his comments.

"I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler and I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing," he said.

The actor said his last day on the film's set was "very emotional" as it marked "the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry."

"You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I'd feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming nor denying anything," he added.

Evans, 37, had alluded to his exit from the franchise during a New York Times interview in March, when he stated, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."

Marvel fans first saw Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011 film "Captain America: The First Avenger." Since then he has appeared in five Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies as Cap.

The yet untitled "Avengers 4" is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019.