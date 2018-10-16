Home Entertainment English

'House of Cards' star Robin Wright to be honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

Known for playing the strong woman character of Claire Underwood, Wright will turn into President for the "House of Cards" finale season, which premiers on November 6.

Published: 16th October 2018 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Robin Wright in the House of Cards (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

MARRAKESH: "House of Cards" fame star Robin Wright will be felicitated with the Gold Star career award at the 17th Marrakech Film Festival to be held from November 30 to December 8.

The award will recognize Wright's film and television work, including "The Princess Bride" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo", as well as her efforts for charitable organizations, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I'm thrilled to be visiting the country of Morocco and grateful to be given this opportunity to experience the Moroccan culture," said the 52-year-old actress.

Known for playing the strong woman character of Claire Underwood, Wright will turn into President for the "House of Cards" finale season, which premiers on November 6.

Apart from her, "Faces, Places" director Agnes Varda will also receive the Gold Star career award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robin Wright House of Cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp