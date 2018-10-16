'House of Cards' star Robin Wright to be honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

By IANS

MARRAKESH: "House of Cards" fame star Robin Wright will be felicitated with the Gold Star career award at the 17th Marrakech Film Festival to be held from November 30 to December 8.

The award will recognize Wright's film and television work, including "The Princess Bride" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo", as well as her efforts for charitable organizations, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I'm thrilled to be visiting the country of Morocco and grateful to be given this opportunity to experience the Moroccan culture," said the 52-year-old actress.

Known for playing the strong woman character of Claire Underwood, Wright will turn into President for the "House of Cards" finale season, which premiers on November 6.

Apart from her, "Faces, Places" director Agnes Varda will also receive the Gold Star career award.