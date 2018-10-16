Home Entertainment English

No Game of Thrones spoilers for Rose Leslie

Actor Kit Harington says he hasn't even told his wife and actress Rose Leslie how "Game of Thrones" ends.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kit Harington says he hasn't even told his wife and actress Rose Leslie how "Game of Thrones" ends.

He is set to play Jon Snow for a final time in the forthcoming and final season eight of the fantasy series. In an interview at Esquire Townhouse, Harington spoke about the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actor said he hasn't lifted the lid on details about the show as he likes "walking around knowing no one knows".

"I chose not to tell (Rose)... for this I was like I'm not telling anyone. I don't think she's guessed it right yet," he added.

Leslie played Ygritte -- the love interest of Harington's character Jon Snow -- from 2012 till 2014.

While many loyal fans have expressed their sadness about the show ending next year, the actor insisted it "ended at the right time".

"I have no desire to go back and do any more of that show... I have such a fond place I my heart for that show. For a good month afterwards I just burst into tears randomly. I can't think of a better job to have in your 20s then to play Jon Snow," he added.

The final season is set to open in 2019. It airs in India on Star World.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Kit Harington Rose Leslie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp