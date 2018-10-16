Home Entertainment English

Peter Dinklage's last day on 'Game of Thrones' was 'beautifully bittersweet'

The actor, who has played Tyrion Lannister since "Game of Thrones" beginning, had revealed in July this year that he had wrapped shooting for the show's eighth and final season.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Peter Dinklage has recalled his last day on the sets of "Game of Thrones", saying it was "beautifully bittersweet" for him.

The actor, who has played Tyrion Lannister since "Game of Thrones" beginning, had revealed in July this year that he had wrapped shooting for the show's eighth and final season. In an interview with Vulture, Dinklage described his character's last day as "anticlimactic".

"It's always anticlimactic for the character's last day. Nothing is shot chronologically, so you don't get some big mountaintop scene or anything. It's just, 'That's a wrap on Peter Dinklage," he said.

"But as anticlimactic as it was, my last day was also beautifully bittersweet. A lot of people whom I love were on set that day. Even if they weren't working, they came to set, which was beautiful. I tried to do the same thing when other (Game of Thrones)actors were wrapping out. If it was their day, you would go to set to say good-bye. It was really hard," he added.

Without taking names, Dinklage said one of his co-stars actually grew up in front him.

"I won't say their name or their character's name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck. This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they're done.

"It's like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood. I know 'Game of Thrones' is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life," he said.

Dinklage said he is happy about the way Tyrion ends the series.

"I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is  death can be a great way out," he said.

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" will premiere in 2019

