Don't see 'Friends' reunion happening: Courteney Cox 

Published: 17th October 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Jennifer Aniston (C) and Courteney Cox. (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Friends" alum Courteney Cox says she cannot visualise the reboot of the hit NBC sitcom.

The 54-year-old actor, who played the obsessive-complusive Monica Geller in the show, says she would love to reunite with her castmates but does not know if there was a way to "redo it".

"People ask us all the time, 'Will we ever do a remake?' That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves.

"I don't know if there's a way to redo it. I just don't see it happening.

Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time.

But I don't see it happening," she told People magazine. In August, Cox's "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston had expressed interest in the revival of the 1994 show.

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, "Friends" continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various re-runs on television.

The show also starred Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

