Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga confirms engagement after she calls Christian Carino as her 'fiance' 

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, have kept their relationship low-key from the beginning. They had started dating in January 2017.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lady Gaga

Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Actor-singer Lady Gaga has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Christian Carino.

During her emotional speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration here, the 32-year-old singer referred to Carino as "my fiance, Christian".

ALSO READ | How Bradley Cooper changed Lady Gaga's life

The "A Star Is Born" actor wiped away her tears as she spoke and thanked "all the loved ones" in her life who take care of her every day, reported EOnline.

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, have kept their relationship low-key from the beginning. They had started dating in January 2017.

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams to host 2019 Met Gala

She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for four years before he proposed on Valentine's Day 2015.

The couple announced their split in July, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lady Gaga Christian Carino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp