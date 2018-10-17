Tom and Jerry, Scooby Doo return to the big screen

CE Features By

Express News Service

Warner Animation Group, the animation division of Warner Bros, is all set to create a wave of nostalgia with its plans to make full-length features of iconic cartoons, Scooby Doo and Tom and Jerry. The production house is said to be aiming at making both these films in the live-action and animation hybrid format.

With Ride Along director Tim Short in talks to helm the Tom and Jerry film, Harry Potter-fame Chris Columbus will be taking the lead on the Scooby Doo project as the creative producer.

It is reported that unlike the previous Tom and Jerry film that came out in 1992, this project, set to go on floors in 2019, will not have voice-actors for the iconic cat and mouse duo.

Apart from these two films, Warner Animation Group is also planning to make a Space Jam sequel with basketball star LeBron James in the lead and a Wile E Coyote hybrid feature.