Joe Jonas steals clothes from brother Nick Jonas' closet

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Joe and Nick Jonas are just like any other siblings when it comes to sharing clothes.

It turns out that Joe and Nick Jonas have a similar taste in fashion. Speaking with People Magazine, Joe admitted that he often steals outfits from his younger brother's closet whenever he visits him.

Joe, at the Fendi Mania Capsule Collection launch in Beverly Hills, said, "Sometimes I steal his [Nick] clothes. Like, the other day I was in his closet and I needed a jacket. And I went into his closet to grab a sweater and he bumped into me later that day. He was like, 'Wait is that mine? I keep feeling like every time you go to my place, you magically take one of my outfits away from me!'"

Earlier this year, 'the Just in Love' singer got engaged with Sophie Turner. He reportedly started dating Turner in November 2016 and popped the question in October last year. Sophie confirmed the news with an Instagram post, flaunting her engagement ring. "I said yes," she wrote as the caption.