Home Entertainment English

'Orange Is the New Black' to end with season 7

The cast of the critically-acclaimed Netflix prison drama announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Published: 18th October 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Orange Is the New Black" is set to officially call it a day after its seventh season.

The cast of the critically-acclaimed Netflix prison drama announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Creator Jenji Kohan said after seven seasons, "It's time to be released from prison".

"I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black," Kohan said.

The development comes months after Kohan, who is also attached as executive director, hinted that the seventh season of the show could very well be its last.

The series is based on Piper Kerman's 2010 memoir, "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison", about her experiences at FCI Danbury, a minimum-security federal prison.

Back in February 2016, Netflix renewed the hit show for three seasons taking it through to season seven.

"OITNB" returned for season six on July 27. ​Premiere date of final season is yet to be announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orange Is the New Black

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp