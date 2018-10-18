Home Entertainment English

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' shooting wrapped

Holland, who reprises the title role as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker in the sequel to 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming", announced the wrap Wednesday.

Published: 18th October 2018 01:41 PM

Tom holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tom Holland and Zendaya have completed the shooting of "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

The 22-year-old actor shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit.

He captioned the photo: "THAT'S A WRAP #farfromhome."

In July, Holland revealed the title of the film, his second stand-alone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a faux pas on Instagram.

Micheal Keaton, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their respective roles.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the antagonist, Mysterio. The studio is eyeing July 5, 2019 as a release date.

Zendaya Tom Holland Spiderman Marvel Jake Gyllenhaal

