Take a look at the new Spiderman suit!

Actor Tom Holland has officially revealed the new Spider-Man outfit and his fans are going berserk over it.

Published: 19th October 2018 10:41 AM

Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Tom Holland has officially revealed the new Spider-Man outfit and his fans are going berserk over it.

The British actor, who recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', swung by for a surprise visit to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' wearing the costume for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

During the show, 'The Impossible' actor stayed in-character as Peter Parker for the brief skit, as he gave the audience a first glimpse at the new red and black Spidey-suit he'll be debuting in the upcoming sequel.

Taking to Twitter, a lot of fans reacted to the new spidey-costume.

A user wrote, "TOM HOLLAND CAME IN THE SPIDER-MAN SUIT TO THE JIMMY KIMMEL SHOW TODAY I LITERALLY SCREAMED WHEN HE CAME ON STAGE."

Another user said, "TOM HOLLAND WAS BORN TO PORTRAY PETER PARKER YOU DON'T HAVE ANY ARGUMENTS TO CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE!!!!."

Directed by Jon Watts, the film would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio. 

