Home Entertainment English

Chadwick Boseman wants Best Picture Oscar for 'Black Panther', not Popular Film

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added the "outstanding achievement in popular film" category this year, but have yet to announce the criteria.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman. (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chadwick Boseman says he wants "Black Panther" to win the Best Picture Oscar, not the Popular Film award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added the "outstanding achievement in popular film" category this year, but have yet to announce the criteria.

"We don't know what it (the new prize) is, so I don't know whether to be happy about it or not.

What I can say is that there's no campaign for popular film; like, if there's a campaign, it's for best picture, and that's all there is to it," Boseman told The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg during a recent episode of the publication's Awards Chatter podcast.

Disney has enlisted veteran strategist Cynthia Swartz, who previously handled awards bids for films like "The Social Network", "Boyhood", and "The Grand Budapest Hotel", to mount the Marvel film's Oscar campaign.

"A good movie is a good movie. And clearly it doesn't matter how much money a movie makes in order for it to be 'a good movie' (in the minds of Academy members) because if (it did), the movies that get nominated and win wouldn't get nominated; and if it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter on both sides.

For my money, the only thing that matters is the level of difficulty," Boseman added.

"Black Panther" broke barriers for black representation in cinema and went on to become one of the biggest box-office successes in the superhero genre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chadwick Boseman Black Panther

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case