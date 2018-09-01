Dream come true: Corin Hardy on being in 'Conjuring' universe

By IANS

OS ANGELES: Director Corin Hardy says he was excited to construct a new portion of the "Conjuring" universe with "The Nun".

"It was a dream come true to get the call. I knew it was something I could really sink my teeth into and was excited to construct a new portion of the 'Conjuring' universe," Hardy said in a statement to IANS.

"The script is so intense," Hardy added.

"Gary (Gary Dauberman) is a super talented writer. He really knows this genre because like me, he loves horror and his passion for it shows. He balanced the story with big ideas and really interesting characters facing horrifying prospects. The story hooks you from the start and never lets you go," he added.

Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in "The Conjuring 2". And "The Nun" narrates the origin of the demon.

The film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in "The Conjuring" franchise. It stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu and Bonnie Aarons.

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. The film narrates what they uncover during the investigation.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.