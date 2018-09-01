Home Entertainment English

Eminem remembers Mahatma Gandhi in 'Venom' rap

'Venom' features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and as Venom. Eminem has created a new track for the film in his album "Kamikaze".

Published: 01st September 2018

Eminem. (Photo | Twitter@Eminem)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Eminem has put in references to India and the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi in the theme song of the forthcoming film "Venom".

According to a statement to IANS, he has mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and India in the track.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, first gave a teaser of the song on Twitter, posting a 15-second video with lyrics: "Venom, knock, knock, let the devil in", followed by the sounds of an animal roaring and a man crying out in pain in the background.

The lyrics go as: "Knock knock, let the devil in, malevolent...As I've ever been, head is spinnin' and this medicine... Screaming, 'Let us in'."

He also raps about former professional racing driver Danica Patrick, hip-hop artist Yung Joc, author Edgar Allen Poe and rapper Dr. Dre.

"V-venomous, the thought spun...Like your web and you just caught in 'em...Held against your will like a hubcap or a mud flap...Be strangled or attacked...So this ain't gonna feel like a love tap...Eat painkiller pills, fuck a blood track...Like, what's her name's at the wheel? Danica Patrick."

 

