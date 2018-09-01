Important to perform in both Palestine and Israel, says Lana Del Rey cancelling performance

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled her Israel Meteor Festival concert just a week before the scheduled performance.

The singer said she was delaying her show "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans."

In a statement posted on social media, Del Rey said, "It's important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally. Therefore, I'm postponing my appearance at the Meteor Festival."

The singer was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival, set to take place at Kibbutz Lehavot Habashan, outside of Tiberias in the upper Galilee region of Israel, from September 6 through 8.

Del Rey received backlash from advocates of a cultural boycott of Israel for her decision to perform at the Israeli festival.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/Ii1kxFFxBL">pic.twitter.com/Ii1kxFFxBL</a></p>— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) <a href="https://twitter.com/LanaDelRey/status/1035574753002569734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



According to Variety, in a statement in Hebrew posted on the Meteor website the organisers said, "Just got the word that Lana will be a no-show at Meteor.

We do appreciate her for choosing Meteor to help her score some press attention.

"With that, Meteor will take place with the same badass mix of local and international talent that we've been working with this past year.

The mission that we've all been on together is reaching the finish line in just a matter of days as planned: A pioneering, independent festival in the Upper Galilee of a magnitude and quality that has yet to be seen in the Middle East."

Among the 50-plus acts on the Meteor bill are ASAP Ferg, Pusha T, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Of Montreal, Ariel Pink and Rhye in addition to local artistes like Noga Erez, Balkan Beat Box, Geva Alon and Hadag Nahash.