Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice', U2 cancels show

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Iconic Irish rock band U2 called off a performance in Berlin on Saturday night saying the lead singer, Bono had "suffered a complete loss of voice".

According to CNN, the group issued a statement, signed by Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen and The Edge, said they are seeking medical advice.

"We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice.We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation."

"Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice," the statement said.

The band members said they will keep their fans in the loop about another gig which would be arranged.

"As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon," the statement added.

The Mercedes Benz Arena, where U2 performed August 31 and September 1 as part of its eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE tour, tweeted: "Get well soon, Bono."

U2 fan site Atu2 wrote on Twitter during the show that the singer said the smoke machines had affected his voice.

"Bono said that he's not quite sure what's happened at the end of Red Flag Day. He's clearing his throat. 'I think it's the smoke. I can promise you I have not been talking, but this is like a giant cigar - I've lost my voice and I don't know what to do'," the fan site tweeted.

The website said Bono attempted to sing "Beautiful Day" before leaving the stage.

He experienced discomfort while he was performing "Red Flag Day".

Actor Ashley Judd, who attended the concert, also tweeted the video from the gig and said the audience "felt" for him.

"The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly. He was singing his guts out (per usual). The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He's real and he's human, too, like we all are," Judd wrote.

U2 is on tour until November 10 and is next due to perform September 4 at Cologne in Germany.