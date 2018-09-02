Home Entertainment English

Don't believe I have 'made it', says Mathhew McConaughey

The 48-year-old actor, who has hits such as "Dallas Buyers Club", "Interstellar" and "The Wolf of Wall Street", among others to his credit, said he does not take his successes and failures seriously.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mathhew McConaughey .(Photo: Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Mathhew McConaughey says he does not believe he has 'made it' in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actor, who has hits such as "Dallas Buyers Club", "Interstellar" and "The Wolf of Wall Street", among others to his credit, said he does not take his successes and failures seriously.

"I don't believe that, 'Ah, I'm Matthew McConaughey. I'm 48, I've got a family, I've got a wife, I've got three kids, everyone's healthy right now, I've got a career, I've won an Oscar'. It's not like, 'Oh, I did it'," McConaughey told BW magazine.

"There's chapters of success and failures but there's not a spot where you get to take a deep breath and go - 'I've finally made it'. Then you become stagnant. That's not as fun," he added.

The actor, who shot to fame after featuring in 1993 hit "Dazed and Confused", went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as AIDS patient Ron Woodroof in "Dallas Buyers Club".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mathhew McConaughey Hollywood Interstellar The Wolf of Wall Street

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats