Hailey Baldwin 'beyond excited' to marry Justin Bieber

The 21-year-old model and the "Love Yourself" hitmaker got engaged earlier this year, just one month after they rekindled their romance following a 2016 fling.

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Beiber (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Model Hailey Baldwin is super excited about her wedding with Justin Bieber.

''I'm beyond excited," she told Stellar magazine.

Being in a high profile relationship may have made Baldwin a soft target for haters, but the model said she has learned how to ''ignore the negativity".

"I don't think it's affected me really.

I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life," she added.

The couple is planning to tie the knot sometime next year.

