Jonas Bloquet's spooky 'The Nun' experience

The film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in "The Conjuring" franchise.

Jonas Bloquet (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jonas Bloquet says he could "feel the dead" while shooting for horror film "The Nun" in Romania.

"Filming on location in Romania was incredible. We could feel the soul of the abbey where the film takes place. We could feel the dead," Bloquet said in a statement to IANS.

Narrating an incident, he said: "One day, we were filming at this castle in Transylvania, and from nowhere a Romanian priest stood in front of the castle and started praying.

"He wasn't part of the crew, and his arrival was not planned. We were all wondering what he was doing there. We never found out."

Poster of 'The Nun' (Photo: Twitter)

Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in "The Conjuring 2". And "The Nun" narrates the origin of the demon.

The film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in "The Conjuring" franchise. It stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu and Bonnie Aarons.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

