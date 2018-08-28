Salma Hayek enjoys romantic day out in Venice

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Salma Hayek is enjoying her time with husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

The 51-year-old actress and her French husband enjoyed a romantic boat ride during the 75th Venice Film Festival on Friday. Hayek was spotted sweetly wrapping her arms around Pinault, 56, as the two admired the city's beauty.

For the day on the town, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" star wore a black blouse paired with a colourful floral skirt. She styled her hair in loose waves, reports people.com.

Meanwhile, Pinault opted for a white button-down paired with a navy blue blazer and shades.

Their Venice outing comes just days after Hayek shared that Pinault surprised her with a vow renewal.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal- it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa," Hayek wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Hayek got married to Pinault on Valentine's Day in 2009.