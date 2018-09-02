TV actor Susan Brown passes away at 86

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Veteran TV actor Susan Brown took her last breath on Saturday (local time), following a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's. She was 86.

Brown was residing in Los Angeles at the time of her death.

She is well-known for her role as Gail Adamson Baldwin in the longest running American soap opera 'General Hospital', reported Variety.

Brown began her career as a TV actor back in 1959 with the soap opera 'From These Roots'.

Apart from acting, she ran an interior design firm, where she happened to provide her Hollywood friends with decorating services.

In 1977, she started her journey with 'General Hospital' until her departure in 1985. She kept on making several appearances in the popular TV show until she got back in 1992. She even reprised the same role in General Hospital 's spin-off series 'Port Charles', before exiting in 2004.

Her performance in the 'General Hospital' earned her an Emmy nomination for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress' back in 1979.