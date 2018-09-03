Home Entertainment English

Amazon Studios shelve Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York'

The move comes after the rise of #MeToo movement and the limelight on sexual harassment and paedophilia charges against the 'Annie Hall' director.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Woody Allen. (File | Associated Press)

By Online Desk

Amazon Studios have reportedly shelved Woody Allen's next movie, 'A Rainy Day in New York'.

The move comes after the rise of #MeToo movement and the limelight on sexual harassment and pedophilia charges against the 'Annie Hall' director.

According to GQ, Allen's film has been shelved indefinitely by Amazon due to reasons unknown. But reportedly the studios have given a no-go to the film due to some scene where a 44-year-old man, played by Jude Law, engages in sex with a 15-year-old girl, played by Elle Fanning.

ALSO READ | Dylan Farrow slams Woody Allen's "poster boy of MeToo" comment

Woody Allen had made a deal with Amazon Studios, which had Roy Price as its head, some years back. Roy Price had resigned from the post in October 2017 over sexual harassment charges.

It is yet to be known whether Allen would be able to finish the three more projects he has as part of the deal.

Woody Allen was accused of sexually assaulting (a charge repeatedly denied by the filmmaker) his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow in 1992. Allen later married Soon-Yi Previn, another adoptive daughter in 1997, adding more fuel to the controversy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Woody Allen A Rainy Day in New York Amazon Studios

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India