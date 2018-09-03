Amazon Studios shelve Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York'

By Online Desk

Amazon Studios have reportedly shelved Woody Allen's next movie, 'A Rainy Day in New York'.

The move comes after the rise of #MeToo movement and the limelight on sexual harassment and pedophilia charges against the 'Annie Hall' director.

According to GQ, Allen's film has been shelved indefinitely by Amazon due to reasons unknown. But reportedly the studios have given a no-go to the film due to some scene where a 44-year-old man, played by Jude Law, engages in sex with a 15-year-old girl, played by Elle Fanning.

Woody Allen had made a deal with Amazon Studios, which had Roy Price as its head, some years back. Roy Price had resigned from the post in October 2017 over sexual harassment charges.

It is yet to be known whether Allen would be able to finish the three more projects he has as part of the deal.

Woody Allen was accused of sexually assaulting (a charge repeatedly denied by the filmmaker) his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow in 1992. Allen later married Soon-Yi Previn, another adoptive daughter in 1997, adding more fuel to the controversy.