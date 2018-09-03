Home Entertainment English

CNN discontinues Asia Argento's episodes of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'

"In light of recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of 'Parts Unknown' that included her, until further notice," the network said in a statement.

Published: 03rd September 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Asia Argento

Hollywood actor Asia Argento (Photo | Asia Argento Instagram)

By PTI

LO ANGELES: CNN has pulled episodes of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" on which Italian actor Asia Argento appeared, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Argento, who was dating host Bourdain at the time of his death by suicide in June, appeared on a number of episodes of the travelogue series.

In August, a report in the New York Times alleged Argento, who was a primary accuser of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and a prominent voice in the #MeToo campaign, had herself sexually assaulted former child actor Jimmy Bennett when he was 17.

Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain. (Photo | instagram.com/anthonybourdain)

It was also reported that she paid Bennett USD 380,000 to silence claims in 2013.

Argento denied the allegations, but confirmed that Bourdain offered to pay off Bennett so that the accusations would not be an issue for her publicly at a time when she was getting a lot of attention for her allegations against Weinstein.

The actor was also recently axed as a judge for the back half of "X Factor Italy" this season.

TAGS
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Asia Argento sexual misconduct pedophilia

