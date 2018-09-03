Home Entertainment English

Deepika Padukone in next 'xXx' film, confirms director

The third "xXx" movie, featuring Deepika as Serena Unger, had grossed over $300 million worldwide.

Published: 03rd September 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood foray with the Vin Diesel-starrer "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", will return to the franchise for its fourth instalment, according to its director DJ Caruso.

Caruso, on Twitter, welcomed Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the "xXx" family on Monday.

A social media user then asked: "What about Deepika Padukone. Will she be part of the film"

"Yes," replied Caruso, thereby confirming that the popular actress will be back in the action-packed franchise.

Asked if there was any update on Deepika's shooting schedule for the film, Caruso responded to a fan: "Working it out now script being scheduled."

Deepika's foray into Hollywood had created a strong buzz. In fact, last year Diesel had made his maiden visit to India as he came down to Mumbai with Caruso and the Bollywood actress to promote " xXx: Return of Xander Cage". He was welcomed with 'desi' fanfare.

The franchise began with the 2002 film "xXx", which was followed by the 2005 entertainer "xXx: State of the Union".

