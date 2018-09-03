Home Entertainment English

Emma Stone 'can't imagine life' without Ryan Gosling

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Favourite' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actress Emma Stone expressed her 'crazy, stupid love' for "dear and wonderful friend" and co-star, Ryan Gosling.

During a session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, the 'Easy A' star said that she cannot imagine her life without Ryan. "He's such a great person to work. He's taught me a lot about being really generous. I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan."

The two actors have starred in a number of films together playing love interests, including 'La La Land', 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' and 'Gangster Squad'.

