Lack of female talent at Venice Film Fest upsets 'The Sisters Brothers' director, actor

Audiard who is a member of the 50/50 by 2020 movement, which advocates gender-balanced leadership in festivals and in the film industry, had raised objection over the selection process.

Actor John C. Reilly, left, and director Jacques Audiard poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Sisters Brothers' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In order to protest against the lack of female talent at the ongoing Venice Film Festival line up, French film Director Jacques Audiard and Hollywood actor John C. Reilly wore '50/50' buttons in support of the feminist movement.

Only one woman has participated in the competition, for the second year in a row, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Audiard who is a member of the 50/50 by 2020 movement, which advocates gender-balanced leadership in festivals and in the film industry, had raised objection over the selection process after he came to know that only a single woman is participating at the competition along with 20 men.

"When I learned that in the competition we were 20 men and only a single woman, I wrote a message to my colleagues working on the selection, but they didn't give me any kind of answers," Hollywood Reporter quoted Audiard as saying. "Then I heard that when it comes to films, the sex of the person who makes it doesn't matter, only the quality of the work."

Further speaking on the topic, he said that in "25 years of attending festivals" he had "never seen many women" in events similar to this.

Reilly, who also shared his thoughts on this matter, said that his new film 'The Sisters Brothers' "does say something about masculinity and the balance of gender".

Venice film festival recently signed the 50/50 by 2020 gender equality pledge for having equality in their executive leadership.

