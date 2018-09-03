Home Entertainment English

Nick Jonas gets personal 'photographer'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned personal photographer for her singer beau Nick Jonas.

On Monday, the 'Jealous' singer posted a photo of him enjoying his Mexican holiday and gave the picture courtesy to Priyanka.

He wrote "A man and the mountains. ?? @priyankachopra"

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, the much-in-love couple confirmed their engagement last month with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai. Both the events were attended by near and dear ones of the couple.

Soon after the ceremony, Nick flew to the US while PeeCee stayed back to continue shooting for her upcoming project 'The Sky is Pink.'

