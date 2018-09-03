Home Entertainment English

Ray Winstone almost gave up acting

The "Point Break" star regrets some of the choices he has made in his career, he is grateful that he received the roles at all, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ray Winstone says he almost gave up his career as he had "had enough" of acting.

"For a while I felt, I've had enough of this. I'm getting worse. The scripts are getting worse. Let's turn it in. Let's retire and die gracefully," Winstone said.

"I have done some crap, I regret some but you have to go to work to pay the bills," he said.

Winstone is set to star in "King of Thieves", an upcoming British crime film based on the Hatton Garden safe deposit burglary of 2015, and Ray is honoured to have worked with the star-studded cast, which includes Sir Michael Cane, Jim Broadbent, Michael Gambon and Tom Courtenay.

"They are a different class, we are lucky people. We do a job we like doing, but it don't half make a difference when there's no ego. I must be the only one with the ego."

